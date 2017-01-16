Course in Sutton Bridge to help carers

A SHDC spokesman said the Gardening for the Brain course links with other work it is doing at Sutton Bridge.

As part of GO Sutton Bridge, the council is funding pop-up gardening sessions, ‘dementia friends’ sessions, and a dementia-friendly garden.

The Gardening for the Brain course will teach carers and professionals techniques for delivering gardening activities, with practical advice on creating dementia-friendly gardens as well as hands-on experience.

When tutor Paul Ievins is working with people with dementia, this ‘hands-on’ can be literal, with his hands doing the gardening tasks that the hands resting on his have lost the dexterity to perform. “What they are seeing is their hands doing the work,” says Paul.