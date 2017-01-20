Community groups and sponsors wanted for Holbeach Flower Festival

Community groups, local businesses and associations are being invited to take part in the fourth Holbeach Community Flower Festival.

This year’s festival runs from Thursday, April 27 to Monday, May 1 and the theme is Noah’s Ark.

All Saints' Church

As well as themed flower displays and free-standing flower arrangements hobby crafters and demonstrators are invited to have stalls in All Saints’ Church and there will be market stalls in the churchyard and along Church Street on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Organisers plan to add a variety of musical entertainment in church this year as well as the usual Family Fun Day in the churchyard on the Monday.

They also hope to be able to cater for booked coach parties in the Reading Rooms on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday and provide a roast dinner on the Sunday when a pets’ service will be held at the end of the day rather than an evening Songs of Praise.

Individuals and businesses can also sponsor a display. All sponsorship will be acknowledged on the Flower Festival guide.

If you would like to be involved, contact Rosamund Seal on 01406 424989 or by emailing rosamund.seal@btinternet.com, by January 30.