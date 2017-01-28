Chance to learn to ring church bells in Spalding

St Mary & St Nicolas Church in Spalding: the church needs volunteer bellringers.

Would you like to help Spalding Parish Church’s bells ring out?

Spalding Parish Church has eight bells, some of the best in the area, but urgently needs more volunteers – churchgoers or otherwise – to keep the bells ringing.

Bell ringing is a team activity that stimulates the brain and helps to keep you fit and is well within the capabilities of most people.

Church bell ringers ring to celebrate important national events, weddings and to signal worshippers to church. This does not mean you have to be religious to be a ringer; many of the estimated 40,000 bell ringers in England ring for pure pleasure and the company it brings.

Anyone wishing to learn this new skill needs to be fit and able, and once trained, be free to ring on a Sunday and join the practice sessions that are held on a Wednesday evening.

Caring for Carers in Long Sutton

Volunteers are required to welcome and chat to people, make teas and coffees, help to organise trips, assist with book keeping and be an essential member of the team.

Long Sutton Outreach meets on the third Thursday of the month from 10am to 3.30pm and offers a place to meet and relax in sympathetic surroundings amid friendly faces for carers and the cared for.

Excellent people skills, patience, organisational skills and a sense of humour are all important.

The Lighthouse Project

The Lighthouse Project in Spalding runs a charity shop with a cafe and also a furniture recycling and second hand store, raising funds to care for young people.

It needs retail assistants to help in both shops and to help prepare and sell stock and make teas and coffees.

The project is also looking for reliable van drivers and driver assistants for the collection and delivery of donated furniture in the local area. Heavy lifting will be required so you will need to possess a reasonable level of fitness. Drivers need to be over 25 years old and have and have a full, preferably clean, driving licence.

For all roles at The Lighthouse Project, experience is not essential but you must be polite and friendly in all dealings with customers and colleagues.

Find out more

To find out more about any of the roles above or the many other volunteering opportunities available in South Holland, please contact Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service on 01205 510888 (option 3 for Spalding office) or email spalding.v@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk