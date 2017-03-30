Bungalow for sale in Holbeach Clough

Lets Get You Moving is selling the property in Holbeach Clough for offers over £212,000.

This detached three bedroom bungalow in Little Common Lane, Holbeach Clough, is for sale with Lets Get You Moving.

It comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, lounge diner, kitchen breakfast and utility room. In addition to the master bedroom there are two further bedrooms, one with a conservatory off, and the family bathroom.

There is an open plan front garden, mainly laid to lawn with flower and shrub borders, and a drive leading to off-road parking and a single garage. A side gate leads to the rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn with raised flower and shrub borders and a patio area.

The property has PVCu double glazing and oil-fired central heating.