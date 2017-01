Beverley Rose from Lincs FM (centre front) received a cheque for £700 for its breast cancer campaign from marathon darts players at the Red Lion at Bicker in 1999.

Pictured were Andy Cook and Carl Appleyard presenting the cheque, with (back, from left) Richard Warsop, Julie Cook (organiser), landlord Keith Beever, James Pearson, Harry Holland and Steve Wichbold.