Barking Mad Christmas party at Weston

People in South Holland who make it possible for dogs to have a ‘home from home’ holiday were thanked with a Christmas party.

Kerry Wells gave up banking to launch Barking Mad Dog Sitters ten years ago – she is pictured below with the anniversary cake.

Among the 45 hosts – or dog sitters – who celebrated with a party at Wimberley Hall Farm Cafe at Weston were Carol and Ron Sudbury (above). They were among the first hosts to care for dogs whose owners were going on holiday.

Kerry says: “Now, ten years on, Carol and Ron are still hosts for Barking Mad and enjoy return visits from many dogs where they have built up a great rapport.”

A raffle raised £140 for Jerry Green Dog Rescue at Algarkirk.