BACK IN 1917: Soldier torpedoed, women fighting, baker fined.

Private B Suley, of Holbeach, (pictured) was one the ‘Cameronia’ when torpedoed in the Mediterranean and had someremarkable experiences, as previously reported in the Free Press.

Matilda Greengrass, a married woman, of Holbeach Road, Spalding was summoned for a common assault on May 21, 1917.

Greengrass, in turn, summoned her summoner - Florence Davis, also of Holbeach Road - by return, for using abusive language on the same date.

The chairman had suggested that the ladies should try to settle the matter out of court, but as this was not practicable, the cases were taken together.

The dispute appeared to have arisen over the tenancy of a house. The two womenexchanged heated remarks in court, with Davis accusing Greengrass of striking her in the face.

One neighbour said she saw the women fighting, but said she ‘took not the slightest notice’.

Greengrass said she struck the other defendant, but not until the latter had made a nasty remark.

The women retired with Supt Burton to compose their quarrel out of court.

On their return, Supt Burton said both parties had agreed to withdraw the summons against the other.

The chairman congratulated them ‘on taking so sensible a course’.

Elsewhere, baker Thomas Johnson, of Little London, Spalding, was fined for selling underweight bread.

Supt Burton said the case was taken under the Defence of the Realm regulations, stating that all bakers and sellers’ loaves were tested.

Insp Wattam said a number of Johnson’s loaves were correct weight, but three were short. The defendant admitted the offence, but said he didn’t know why.

He added he could only leave the loaves overnight in the bakehouse, where they dried out.

Johnson was fined £2 as it was a first offence - and warned if other cases came forward, they would be more seriously dealt with.

Widow Louisa Parkinson applied for an ejectment order against Arthur Connell.

Mrs Parkinson, of Priory Road, Spalding, wanted Connell out of her property at Albert Villas, Pinchbeck Road, also in Spalding, for arrears because, he claimed, of illness and the increased cost of living.

Connell told the court he was only in Spalding on account of the war and the air did not suit his wife.

He had six children under 14 and earned 34s a week. He made an offer of settlement to the landlady.

However, the order for ejectment was agreed.

James E Ashton, farmer, of Sutton St Edmunds, was summoned for allowing 20 beast to stray.

The case was adjourned for Ashton’s attendance.