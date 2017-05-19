BACK IN 1917: Dozens of tributes paid to late Captain

The large number of floral tributes placed on the grave of the late Captain Charles Lewis Harvey in Spalding Cemetery testified to the popularity of the deceased officer, whose death we reported last week.

There were some 80 wreaths and an expert estimated that they must have cost not less than £60.

Our picture was taken after the wreaths had been arranged on the grave and around the graveside, ‘for they extended a considerable distance’.

They included a large wreath of beautiful arum lilies from Capt Harvey’s widow, bearing the message: ‘To my darling, with all my love’.