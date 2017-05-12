BACK IN 1917: Death of a Spalding captain

The news of Captain Charles L Harvey’s death in a London hospital was received with profound regret at Spalding and throughout the district.

The deceased was a son of Spalding solicitor Mr H H Harvey and was 38 years of age. and deputy clerk of Spalding Urban Council and a solicitor of marked ability.

He was also a well-known athlete and county cricketer.

Sympathies from all classes in the Spalding district went to the relatives and friends of Capt Harvey for a life of unusual promise given in the hour of his country’s need.

It was said there had been no sadder story of the war than that which was revealed by the flag flying half-mast on Spalding Corn Exchange.

Capt Harvey was one whom his fellow townsmen esteemed and honoured.

A young man of special gifts, many had anticipated the time when he could exercise a directing hand in the public affairs of Spalding, as members of his family had done for a good many years past.