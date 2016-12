Denis Bennett presented certificates to members of 1st Gedney Beaver Colony in 1993.

Two members, Andrew Hill and Jonathan Stubley, designed an award-winning badge in a county-wide competition to mark the tenth anniversary of the movement.

Michael Jones, by then a cub, received a runners-up certificate.

Tom Goose had never missed a meeting and was presented with an attendance certificate.

Scott Hartop and Bradley Wynne were invested as Beavers on the same evening.