Artists proud of stained glass work

A Stained Glass Workshop, led by Strawberry Glass tutors Gillian and David Wing, proved to be another successful heritage skills activity organised by the Holbeach Cemetery Chapels Trustees.

The two day event was thoroughly enjoyed by the ten participants, who each took home a unique and attractive piece that they had created.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “We are fortunate to have Heritage Lottery Funding to help all age groups learn about a range of heritage skills.”

Results of a recent Photography Competition will be announced on April 22, when an exhibition is being held in the Chapels, in Park Road, Holbeach. Another fascinating Cemetery Trail will once again be led by Linden Secker during the day. Full details at www. holbeachcemeterychapels.org.uk