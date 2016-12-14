Army spends a day with Spalding students

Education was extra tough for some students at South Holland Post 16 Centre in Spalding.

Those studying on the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma Public Services Course were put through some challenging exercises when the Army Careers Outreach team came to visit.

Lead teacher of Public Services Michelle Johnson said: “Lulled into a false sense of security by undemanding, indoor ice breakers at the beginning of the day, students soon faced thought provoking, physical challenges on the wet and muddy school field.”

Split into two teams, the students face time-controlled tasks that tested their teamwork and problem solving skills.

Michelle said: “With much vocal encouragement from the army personnel, students battled together to try to overcome their problematic tasks.”

Arduous challenges such as crawling under camouflage netting carrying equipment helped give students valuable new skills. Michelle says they thoroughly enjoyed their day with the Army.