Apartment for sale in Spalding

Morriss and Mennie is selling the apartment in Halmer Grange, Spalding, for £109,950.

This contemporary apartment in Halmer Grange, Spalding, is being sold by Morriss and Mennie.

The first-floor, front-facing apartment has two bedrooms and is in a sought-after area of Spalding, within walking distance of local primary and secondary schools, shops and amenities.

The apartment has a good-sized open plan lounge/kitchen, two bedrooms – with a good-sized master bedroom, and a modern shower room.

There is off-road parking and electric heating.