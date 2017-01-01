Spalding Guardian

Police still hunting Spalding hit and run driver

News
Spalding's Munro Medical Centre which opened its new Saturday surgery at the weekend. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG040117-108TW.

Saturdays at the doctor’s in Spalding to relieve demand on NHS

Health
Rough sleepers

£1.3 million boost to help the most at-risk rough sleepers

News
Elderly at risk from new telephone scam in Lincolnshire

Crime

Brandished a knife at home of former wife

News

Bicycle stolen in Spalding

News 1

Fire in Holbeach St Johns

News
SPEED OF LIGHT: Christian singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna of Sheffield is coming to Spalding Baptist Church on Thursday, February 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/philippa-hanna-speed-of-light-acoustic-tour-tickets-29350130029 ANL-161003-135142001

Top UK singer-songwriter brings Speed of Light sounds to Spalding audience next month

Music
TULIP CLOSES: Helen Mason (second left), manager of Tulip Pre-School, Spalding, with staff and Suzie Bulbeck, of award sponsors Riverside Training, Spalding, who presented the Pre-School Staff Award at the 2015 Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG121115-213TW.

Spalding pre-school closes due to low numbers of children

Education
DERBY DAY: Spalding captain Harry Brown tries to push his team forward

RUGBY UNION: Miracle needed for Spalding to avoid relegation after derby defeat

Sport
Seb Hayes

FOOTBALL: ‘Not acceptable and embarrassment’ for Holbeach United

Non League
Goalkeeper Richard Walton on his debut for Spalding. Photo: Tim Wilson

MATCH VERDICT AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Frustrating day as Spalding United draw a blank

Non League
Sport.

BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Football

Are you ready to deskercise? Get fit at work with the Eight Week Challenge

Sport

FOOTBALL: Spalding United getting ready for ‘the big one’

Non League

FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up - 20 is plenty for Deeping Rangers

Non League
Sugar-free drinks as bad as real thing

Sugar-free drinks ‘as bad as real thing’

News 23
Resident Evil has been stripped back to what made it great in the first place

Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard sees series stripped back to its horrorigins

Lifestyle

Wildlife activities for children in Spalding and the surrounding area

Lifestyle

Deeping St Nicholas farmer on plough-free farming

Lifestyle