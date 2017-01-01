Spalding Guardian

Shivering bowls teams walk out of Spalding’s “freezing” Castle Sports Complex

The Rev Tom Gillies has died aged 88.

Memorial service tomorrow for retired Pinchbeck Baptist Minister the Rev Tom Gillies

Road accident news.

Serious accident at Peppermint Junction, Holbeach

Heavy rain
5c
2c

Chimney fire in Long Sutton

Caravan fire in Gosberton Risegate

News

Increased number of burglaries in Spalding

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

STEP-FREE BRIDGE: Cycle action group Pedals wants to see Steppingstones bridge turned into a ramp as part of plans to build ten new homes near Parkside Crescent, Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson. SGO10211-113TW.

Spalding bike group call to unite bridge and homes plan

SAFETY HAZARD: A firefighter uses a thermal imaging camera to tackle a fire at the derelict Bull Hotel in Market Place, Long Sutton, on Friday. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG060117-207TW.

How a Bull turned into a blight on the scenery of Long Sutton

Deeping defender Jonny Clay wins a header as former Spalding midfielder Lewis Webb makes a high challenge. Photos: DAVID LOWNDES

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers’ run ended by champions-elect

Aaron Eyett

FOOTBALL: Mistakes are so costly again for Holbeach United

Craig Rook

FOOTBALL: Bourne Town beaten by last-gasp strike

Langtofts Jasmine Allen meets double Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill

ATHLETICS: Impressive start for sprinters

MATCH VERDICT AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: No reward for Spalding United’s efforts

BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

FOOTBALL: ‘Unbelievable’ defeat for Spalding United

Non League

FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

James Waller-Davies

TV COLUMNS: Sherlock, Endeavour, Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders, Death In Paradise, A Spy In The Wild, Common Sense

For Honor is Ubisofts first foray into the hack and slash genre

“Shooter with swords” a big but exciting gamble from Ubisoft

Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back

Start the fans please! Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Hacker using laptop

From fiction to fact: the cybercrime threats of the future

News 2

Looking ahead at Spalding and district NFU branch

Man who fought for religious freedom in Spalding dies in 1917

