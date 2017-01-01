Spalding Guardian

Christmas Day snooze, in car, with engine running, in middle of Spalding road

News
Ernesta Tamutyte outside Global Foods

No second chance for Spalding eastern European store

News 9
Plea for people to attend funeral service at Surfleet Crematorium.

UPDATE: People rally to pay respects to Surfleet WW2 veteran on final journey

News
Cloudy
1c
-2c

Net is cast wider to catch South Holland’s river fish thieves

News 2

Popular bike show returns to Spalding for 31st event

News

Whaplode Cemetery Chapel set to make way for memorial garden

News

Oxbridge dreams for high-flying students in Spalding and Bourne

Education
Chris Crane is inspiring his PE students at Spalding Grammar School by running in April's London Marathon for Asthma UK.

Spalding PE teacher setting London Marathon example for charity

Education
DogLost co-ordinator Alison Hall with Gill Finn of Lincolnshire Police and DogLost volunteer Phebe Cooper.

Lincolnshire Police join forces with Dog Lost UK

News
Leon Mettam in action for King's Lynn

FOOTBALL: Mettam happy to link up again with Spalding United boss

Non League
Leon Mettam

FOOTBALL: Spalding United add striker Leon Mettam in loan deal

Non League
Pinchbeck v ICA Sports

FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United hit back to seal semi-final spot

Local Football
The fun run last year

ATHLETICS: Online entries for Langtoft Road Run

Sport

HOCKEY: Tancred on target twice against former club

More Sport

HOCKEY: Cunnington’s treble from short corners

More Sport

FOOTBALL: Delight for boss as Deeping Rangers extend unbeaten home league run

Non League
No Caption ABCDE

Top American roots music band comes to Spalding

Whats on

Get tickets in Spalding to cruise Wash

Arts

Hair and beauty apprenticeships in Spalding

Lifestyle